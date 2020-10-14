Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,101 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.