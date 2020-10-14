Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.01 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.20.

In other news, CFO Michael Ragen purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.