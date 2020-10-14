Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Roche Holdings AG Basel accounts for about 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

