Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

NYSE RKT opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.74. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

