Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £112.30 ($146.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.94) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £108.58 ($141.86).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON:JET opened at GBX 9,316 ($121.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,410 ($122.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,531.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,223.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.