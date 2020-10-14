Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

SUMO stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

