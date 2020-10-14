Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.56 ($57.12).

ETR DAI opened at €48.88 ($57.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.15 and a 200-day moving average of €37.02. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

