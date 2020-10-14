RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Down 7.1%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. 956,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,146,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 898,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 244,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

