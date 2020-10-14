Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $459.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

