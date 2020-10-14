RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Gap Down to $622.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $622.00, but opened at $600.00. RWS shares last traded at $624.00, with a volume of 950,324 shares changing hands.

RWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 606.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 592.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.12.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

