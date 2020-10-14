RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) & Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) Financial Contrast

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RYB Education and Ambow Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambow Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RYB Education and Ambow Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $182.28 million 0.45 -$2.43 million $0.05 57.46 Ambow Education $83.87 million 0.88 -$14.36 million N/A N/A

RYB Education has higher revenue and earnings than Ambow Education.

Risk and Volatility

RYB Education has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambow Education has a beta of -15.03, meaning that its stock price is 1,603% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of RYB Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ambow Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and Ambow Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education -34.11% -45.77% -12.58% Ambow Education -13.44% -38.82% -6.27%

Summary

RYB Education beats Ambow Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and alliance participants, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 85 directly operated and 210 franchise kindergartens; and 953 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs. The CP&CE Programs segment operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its web-based applications. This segment also offers educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instructions for K-12 level students; career enhancement services and products focusing on improving educational opportunities for primary and advanced degree school students, and employment opportunities for university graduates; and outbound and in-house management trainings for corporate clients. In addition, this segment provides students with training for professional skills, such as case studies, job environment simulation, and technical skills; soft skills, including time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques; and intellectualized operational services to corporate clients, colleges, and universities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 60 centers and schools comprising 3 K-12 schools, 25 tutoring centers, 26 training offices, 5 career enhancement centers, and 1 career enhancement college. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

