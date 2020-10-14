Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $40.82 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

