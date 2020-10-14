Ryman Hospitality Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,853% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

Shares of RHP opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

