Schlumberger (SLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

