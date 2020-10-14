SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.