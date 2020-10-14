Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 1,283 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Universal Display by 19.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 76.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Universal Display by 8.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $201.53 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.