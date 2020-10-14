Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Albemarle worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 183.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 89,368 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Albemarle by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

ALB stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

