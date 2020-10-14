Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.