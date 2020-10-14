Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.