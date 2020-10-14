Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,433 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

