Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.31.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $522.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total transaction of $12,483,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

