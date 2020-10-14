Scout Investments Inc. Buys 1,713 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

Shares of RE opened at $202.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.02. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.