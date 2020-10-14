Scout Investments Inc. Buys 53,663 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,663 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,386,000 after purchasing an additional 719,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after buying an additional 1,053,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.