Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $242,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $238.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.29 and a 200-day moving average of $214.82. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

