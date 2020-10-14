Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,042,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 726,415 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 44.5% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 72.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,839,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

