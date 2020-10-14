Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 16,460 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,540,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of The Boston Beer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,605,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,923,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 138.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $973.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $974.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total transaction of $2,448,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $66,976,511 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.43.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.