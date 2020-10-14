Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 159,216 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.