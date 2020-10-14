Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $17,128,950.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,599 shares of company stock worth $47,379,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

