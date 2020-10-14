Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.