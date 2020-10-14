Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 366.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $9,493,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.47.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $469.45 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.02.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,750 shares of company stock worth $29,241,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

