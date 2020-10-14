Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.22 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

