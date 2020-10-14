Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CF Industries worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 595.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $10,777,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

