Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of LHC Group worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Shares of LHCG opened at $227.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $228.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.