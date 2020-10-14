Scout Investments Inc. Has $15.35 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 280,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.