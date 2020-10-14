Scout Investments Inc. Has $16.20 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,983 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

