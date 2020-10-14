Scout Investments Inc. Has $16.78 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AFLAC worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.