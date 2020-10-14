Scout Investments Inc. Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.96.

BKNG opened at $1,780.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,795.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,637.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

