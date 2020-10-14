Scout Investments Inc. Has $19.98 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total value of $161,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,295 shares of company stock worth $19,325,547 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.