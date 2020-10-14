Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 152.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

