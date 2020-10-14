Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,386 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Textron worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Textron by 20.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

