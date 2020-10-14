Scout Investments Inc. Invests $11.45 Million in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Novocure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,103,000 after buying an additional 1,175,050 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,448,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 838.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 199,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 12,500 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,540 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,972 shares of company stock worth $17,178,670. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

