Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,336 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the second quarter worth $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.