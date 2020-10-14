Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris worth $19,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,281,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in L3Harris by 263.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,331,000 after buying an additional 415,869 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average of $181.17. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

