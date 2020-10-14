Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Black Knight worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 276,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Knight Equity started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

NYSE:BKI opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

