Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 47,501 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Lamar Advertising worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of LAMR opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

