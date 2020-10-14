Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Texas Roadhouse worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,648,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,769,000 after buying an additional 471,698 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after buying an additional 285,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $73.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $270,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

