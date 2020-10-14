Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,692 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bancolombia worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 125.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 64.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 76.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Bancolombia SA has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

