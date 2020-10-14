Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock worth $67,821,773. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

MTCH opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

