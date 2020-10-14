Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,468 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBP opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $121.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

