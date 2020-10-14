Scout Investments Inc. Sells 28,542 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,542 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Spotify by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $266.95 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.37.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

